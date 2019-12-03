Trident United Way celebrates donors on Giving Tuesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Staff members with Trident United Way donned capes and grabbed noisemakers on Tuesday to celebrate heroes in our community.
They set up a “Giving Tuesday Celebration Room” and called donors who gave to the organization on Giving Tuesday.
“We’re in a room with clappers and cowbells and really having a great time with it,” Director of Strategy and Innovation for Trident United Way, Amy Maciariello, said.
Giving Tuesday is important for the organization which uses money to help fund critical needs of education, financial stability and health in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties.
“This is the first year we decided to jump into Giving Tuesday,” Maciariello said.
The money raised on Tuesday will go to the AmeriCorps Family Navigator program.
“Just this morning, at our Breakfast for Impact to kick off the day, we heard a wonderful story from one of our family navigators talking about her story from being one that received service from a family navigator to now serving in that role,” Maciariello added. "It’s truly been life-changing for her, but also for the families she’s able to help every year.”
Giving Tuesday began in 2012 as a way to kick off the holiday giving season following Black Friday.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.