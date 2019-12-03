Troopers investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck died late Monday in a crash.
The incident involved a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck and happened on U.S. Highway 178 near Spencer Road in Orangeburg County, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.
The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 178 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch and culvert, he said.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries. The driver was the sole occupant of the truck, Southern said.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.