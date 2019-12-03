Voters to decide which of two GOP candidates will be sole name on ballot for sheriff’s race

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Georgetown County’s Republican primary for the sheriff’s race.
Two Republicans, Interim Sheriff Carter Weaver and Darryel Carr, are running in the primary. The winner will end up being the only name on the ballot when voters return to the polls for a special election on Feb. 4.
That’s because a Democratic challenger who had filed to run failed to submit mandatory paperwork before the deadline. That candidate was then disqualified, Georgetown County election officials said Monday.
Even though the winner of the primary will be the only name to appear on the ballot in the special election, Georgetown County spokesperson Jackie Broach said a write-in candidate could still run.
The special election will determine who will serve as sheriff until January 2021 to complete the term of Sheriff Lane Cribb. Cribb, who had served as sheriff since 1992, died on Sept. 19 after a brief illness.
The regular general election in November 2020 will then decide who will serve as sheriff for the next four years, beginning that January.
