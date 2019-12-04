Charges upgraded against woman accused of fatally injuring 3-month-old, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have upgraded a charge against a woman accused of injuring a 3-month-old after learning the infant died from his injuries.
Alexander Conegobanda died at MUSC on Sunday at approximately 3:32 a.m. from a head injury which happened on Nov. 22, Deputy Coroner Christina Harrison said. The injury happened at a home in the 5200 block of Dorchester Road in North Charleston, Harrison said.
Jodey Lynn Pruitt, 22, was initially charged with inflicting or allowing infliction of great bodily injury upon a child, according to jail records. North Charleston Police spokesperson Karley Ash said Tuesday that the charge has been upgraded to murder, though jail records do not yet reflect that change.
Police were dispatched to the MUSC Pediatric Emergency Room at around 7:19 p.m. on Nov. 22 when the infant was admitted with signs of abuse, according to court documents.
During questioning, police say Pruitt admitted to harming the child by hitting his head on a door, throwing him on a bed where his head hit a hammer and allowing the child to roll off the bed and hit the floor.
Authorities were able to confirm the injuries the child suffered were consistent with the alleged statement Pruitt gave.
According to court documents, the victim suffered a bilateral skull fracture and swelling of the brain on the right side.
