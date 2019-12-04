Classroom Champions: Teacher wants scientific calculators for Harleyville-Ridgeville students

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCSC) - On this Giving Tuesday, your donations to local schools can really add up, especially for smaller school districts in rural areas.
Math teacher Autumn Hart emphasizes to her students at Harleyville-Ridgeville Middle in the town of Dorchester that math is an exact science. She teaches sixth through eighth grade.
To give her students in the Dorchester District Four School District the same opportunity as children in neighboring school districts, a basic calculator just won't do.
She's requesting TI-84 graphing calculators. These students are hard working, but they need experience using these scientific calculators to become fluent in the process of solving challenging equations.
She still needs $291 and because of a special match from an anonymous donor, all you have to do is donate $146. I hope you’ll become a Classroom Champion for these students and support this project.
If you’d like to support the students at Harleyville-Ridgeville Middle School in Dorchester District Four, click here.
Your contributions are tax deductible. Donors Choose collects your donations, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your money is used for the purpose intended.
