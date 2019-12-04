Clemson Falls to Minnesota, 78-60

Down low for the Tigers, Aamir Simms recorded 11 points and six rebounds, with nine of those points and five of those boards coming in the first half. Hunter Tyson provided Clemson with a lift off the bench via his two treys. Tyson was Clemson's leading scorer with 12 points to go along with his five rebounds. Also of note, Khavon Moore and Curran Scott scored 10 points apiece for the Tigers, and Moore hauled in six rebounds, as well. Minnesota's Marcus Carr sparked the Golden Gophers with 24 points, nine assists and five boards.