Clemson Leads 2019 All-ACC Football Team

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2019 All-ACC Team on Tuesday, including a conference-best 16 selections from Clemson. Clemson’s 16 selections across the first, second and third teams are double the number of the next-closest programs (Wake Forest and Pitt, eight each). Clemson’s 16 selections are tied for the third-most in school history, trailing the program’s 18 selections in 2018 and 17 selections in 2015.