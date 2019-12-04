Columbia man arrested for death by child abuse faces additional charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man arrested in connection with the death of a 3-year-old child is now facing additional charges.
Bobby Ramos Jr., 23, is being charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty after initially facing charges for homicide by child abuse.
Ramos is accused of causing the death of a 3-year-old Leo Mateo Pacheco on Manse Avenue on November 19.
According to the coroner, Pacheco died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head and body.
While investigating Pacheco’s death, officials found three cats living in deplorable conditions.
Conditions for two of the cats met the standards for felony charges. They were being kept in small carrying cages and were covered in feces without food or water.
The cats were seized by animal control personnel and examined by a veterinarian who determined that the cats were in poor condition having been inflicted with repeated and necessary pain and suffering.
Ramos’ roommate, 33-year-old Jose Cancino, faces the same charges in connection with the investigation.
Ramos and Cancino are currently being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
