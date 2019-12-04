As deadline passes, 14 candidates file paperwork for S.C. Democratic party presidential primary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The filing deadline for the 2020 South Carolina Democratic Party presidential primary filing closed at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.
Party officials say they received filing fees and paperwork from 14 presidential candidates.
On Friday, the party’s executive council will review the filing forms and paperwork submitted by the campaigns. They will then vote to certify the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary ballot.
After the meeting, the certified candidates will be submitted to the South Carolina Elections Commission.
The filed candidates are listed below in no order:
- Joe Biden
- Cory Booker
- Michael Bennet
- Pete Buttigieg
- Julián Castro
- John Delaney
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchar
- Deval Patrick
- Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
- Marianne Williamson
- Andrew Yang
