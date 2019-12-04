Firefighters respond to fire at North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department responded Tuesday night to a fire at a vacant home.
The fire, in the 2500 block of Midland Park Road, was reported at 7:56 p.m., Charleston County dispatchers say.
Shortly before 8:30 p.m., firefighters were still on the scene, according to NCFD Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh. She said the hope appeared to be vacant.
There has been no word so far on the extent of the damage or what might have caused the fire.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.