Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 13)

FC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Did not play in a 22-6 win over the Jets
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 7 tackles, 3 sacks, 3.5 TFL and 1 pass deflection in a 22-6 win over the Jets. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 44 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 12.5 TFL and 5.5 sacks this season
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Played offensive line in a 22-6 loss to the Bengals
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Dallas Cowboys - Did not have a tackle in a 26-15 loss to Buffalo. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 20 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 10.5 TFL and 9.5 sacks this season
Fadol Brown, DE, Chicago Bears - On Injured Reserve
Brett Toth, OL, Arizona Cardinals - Placed on Non-Football Injury list
Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- On Injured Reserve
