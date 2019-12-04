Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 13)

Courtesy: Carlos Dunlap Instagram
December 4, 2019 at 2:27 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 2:27 PM

FC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Did not play in a 22-6 win over the Jets

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 7 tackles, 3 sacks, 3.5 TFL and 1 pass deflection in a 22-6 win over the Jets. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 44 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 12.5 TFL and 5.5 sacks this season

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Played offensive line in a 22-6 loss to the Bengals

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Dallas Cowboys - Did not have a tackle in a 26-15 loss to Buffalo. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 20 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 10.5 TFL and 9.5 sacks this season

Fadol Brown, DE, Chicago Bears - On Injured Reserve

Brett Toth, OL, Arizona Cardinals - Placed on Non-Football Injury list

Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- On Injured Reserve

