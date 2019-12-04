Lowcountry prison mental health officer accused of attempting to bring inmate alcohol

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville woman is facing charges after investigators say she tried to bring a Lieber Correctional inmate alcohol disguised as water.
Faith Gerena Weston, 37, is charged with providing contraband to an inmate, criminal conspiracy and misconduct in office, according to Department of Corrections spokesperson Chrysti Shain.
Investigators say Weston brought in alcohol disguised as water in unsealed clear water bottles to deliver to an inmate.
Weston, who worked as a mental health officer at the Ridgeville prison, was fired after her arrest, Shain said.
Arrest warrants state Weston confessed to attempting to bring the alcoholic beverage Everclear for an inmate at Lieber.
