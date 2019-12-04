New MUSC children’s hospital opening delayed until 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the third time, the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins children’s hospital opening has been delayed.
The hospital is now set to open at some point in 2020 after initial dates in October and Dec. 14 have been pushed back.
“We were preparing for the potential opening of the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion on Dec. 14, provided that our contractor was able to pass all of the necessary regulatory inspections needed to ensure the opening of a fully operational and safe hospital on that date," MUSC spokesman Tony Ciuffo said. “Unfortunately, we learned yesterday that additional adjustments are needed before we can move in. This means that the opening will not occur on Dec. 14 as we had hoped.”
Ciuffo added the building is “ready to go” but the contractor must release the building to MUSC before it can open.
“We still do not anticipate any material negative budget impacts as a result of the delay,” he said. "We look forward to a 2020 move-in day once the contractor has made sufficient progress to reliably predict and set a new date. As we look toward the New Year and finally receiving the keys to this one-of-a-kind facility, we’re taking a moment to reflect on just how far we’ve come and that we remain steadfast in our progress to the finish line.”
The facility will have more than 200 beds for intensive care patients, neonatal intensive care patients, acute care patients and new and expectant mothers.
The new hospital has been almost 10 years in the making, MUSC Health CEO Patrick J. Cawley said back in August when the building was dedicated.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.