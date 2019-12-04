New West Ashley DMV branch will be largest in S.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Wednesday, a new full-service Department of Motor Vehicles office is opening up in West Ashley.
The new branch is the largest of 66 locations across the state, according to officials.
The new facility has 19 counters and it will be one of the select branches in the state that can help international customers get driver’s licenses.
DMV officials said they have been looking into opening a new branch in the West Ashley area since the old location off Wappoo road closed in 2018.
In February, the department of motor vehicles will also be closing the Lockwood Blvd location due to frequent flooding in the area.
The closure of the Lockwood branch saves the state close to $88,000, according to the SCDMV.
All employees will be transferred to the new location at 946 Orleans Road, Unit F.
The new office will open from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. As well as 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.
