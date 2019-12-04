Police: Shots fired at Goose Creek apartment complex Tuesday night

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex Tuesday night.
Just after 5 p.m., officers arrived in the 100 block of Gainsborough Drive at the Coventry Green apartments.
Several witnesses reported hearing five shots and then seeing a vehicle leave the area quickly.
Another witness told investigators she saw two people run into an apartment at the complex shortly after the shots were fired.
Officers found the vehicle that had reportedly left the scene near the 1400 building. According to the report, two suspects eventually came out of an apartment in the area even though they were initially uncooperative.
Investigators spoke with the two people inside, but couldn’t determine if they were involved in the shooting so the case was administratively closed, according to the report.
