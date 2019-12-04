Police trying to identify 2 in credit card theft case

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they are trying to determine the identity of two women they wanted for questioning.
Police released surveillance photos of the two women Wednesday afternoon. Police have not identified them as suspects in the theft.
They say the theft happened on Nov. 13 at the International Boulevard Panera Bread location where someone took the victim’s credit/debit cards from her purse without her knowledge. Police say the cards were later used for purchases at Best Buy and Walgreen’s in West Ashley.
Police say there are no active warrants but they need to speak with the women pictures in the surveillance images.
Anyone who recognizes the women is asked contact Det. MacDonald at 843-740-2883 or kmacdonald@northcharleston.org.
