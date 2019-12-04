Schaefer Announces CSU’s 2020 Baseball Schedule

Opening Day is set for February 14th as the Bucs will face Maryland at 6:00 pm. CSU hosts Rider for a three-game series for the rest of opening weekend. After a midweek tilt in Mt. Pleasant with College of Charleston, the Bucs play host to Kansas for four games beginning on Thursday, February 20th. Delaware State and Appalachian State will also visit Charleston for weekend series along with midweek games against The Citadel, Richmond, and Hofstra.