Schaefer Announces CSU’s 2020 Baseball Schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball will host their 21 of their first 22 games in the friendly confines of Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark as interim head coach George Schaefer announced the 2020 schedule Tuesday afternoon. The season opens with nine games in the first two weeks, including five power five matchups.
Opening Day is set for February 14th as the Bucs will face Maryland at 6:00 pm. CSU hosts Rider for a three-game series for the rest of opening weekend. After a midweek tilt in Mt. Pleasant with College of Charleston, the Bucs play host to Kansas for four games beginning on Thursday, February 20th. Delaware State and Appalachian State will also visit Charleston for weekend series along with midweek games against The Citadel, Richmond, and Hofstra.
Other non-conference midweek road trips include local power five teams South Carolina, Clemson, and Georgia Tech. CSU also makes a trip to Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park to face The Citadel.
Home series inside Big South play include recent champion Campbell, Winthrop, Longwood, High Point, and UNC Asheville. Road series include Gardner-Webb, Presbyterian, USC Upstate, and Radford.
The 2020 Big South Conference Championship is set for May 19-23 at SEGRA Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C.