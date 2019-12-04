Slow warm-up through the end of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Slow warm-up is expected over the next couple of days as temperatures trend back toward average for this time of the year. Sunny skies will continue for the next few days with highs in the low 60s today and mid 60s tomorrow. A weak cold front will bring a slight chance of a shower late Friday and cooler temperatures on Saturday. Another slight chance of a shower will come our way on Sunday. Most of you will not see any rain through the weekend!