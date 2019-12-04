Woman accused of running a brothel in Berkeley County facing new, similar charges in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County woman charged with running a prostitution house at a Moncks Corner spa now faces similar charges in connection with a spa in Dorchester County.
State Law Enforcement Division agents allege Hong Song Wang, 49, operated a brothel under the business names Miao Massage Spa and Massage Serenity Spa, located in the 8600 block of Dorchester Road in North Charleston. The new charges include two counts of operating a house of ill fame or brothel, both related to the North Charleston business.
A magistrate judge set a personal recognizance bond on the two new charges, which means she did not have to pay any money to get out of jail.
According to new affidavits in the Dorchester County case, agents started a surveillance operation at the Dorchester Road spa in June of this year. Court papers state that in October, an undercover agent paid for a one hour long massage and reported the massage worker took off the agent’s towel and massaged his private parts.
The agent said he recorded the incident.
SLED agents also seized receipts from the business and noticed most of the customers were men and that the tips were larger than what would be paid for a normal massage.
On Wednesday a magistrate gave Wang a PR bond on the two new charges which means she didn’t have to pay any money to get out of jail.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.