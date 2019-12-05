Billboards around Charleston area honor North Charleston police chief

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As you're driving around the greater Charleston area, you may have noticed some billboards for the North Charleston Police Department.
The department has had all different messages on the billboards since 2007.
The billboards, however, aren't being paid for by the police department. They have a partnership with Adams Outdoor Advertising, a local business in North Charleston.
There are dozens of billboards for the police department around the Lowcountry. Some of the billboards are encompassing cases around town and some remind you to lock your cars.
Another recent one was a congratulations to North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess for his three decades of service.
"I think the whole premise of working with the North Charleston Police Department is to get them out there and have them be a part of the community," Brandon Sweeney, the Art Director for Adams Outdoor Advertising, said. "The awareness of what they do more than just out there policing. So we wanted to give the community the knowledge that they're here and they are people and they are willing to help in all different ways and help promote everything that they do."
The billboards honoring the chief cost about $15,000 for the week they were up. But, again, it’s a partnership between the police department and Adams Outdoor Advertising, so it didn’t cost the taxpayer anything.
