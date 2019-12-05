CCSD officials to answer questions on West Ashley middle school consolidation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After the Charleston County School district approved a number of changes to its schools district-wide, officials are now meeting with community members in West Ashley to talk through what will change for middle school students in the area.
In November, the school district approved a recommendation to consolidate two West Ashley middle schools.
Next school year, sixth graders will attend West Ashley Middle School and seventh and eighth graders will attend C.E. Williams Middle School.
According to CCSD District 10 officials, there are currently more than 1,300 students in West Ashley middle schools and around 700 of them will be attending C.E. Williams Middle School in the fall.
Since the board approval, CCSD District 10 has been addressing questions from parents and community members on a number of issues from school capacity, the West Ashley Magnet Program, to addressing why the consolidation fit for West Ashley schools as opposed to other areas in the district.
The meeting to address those questions and more is Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the West Ashley High School auditorium.
