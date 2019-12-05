11 Chants Earn Sun Belt Postseason Honors

Marable, who ranked third in the Sun Belt in total touchdowns (14), fourth in scoring (86), and seventh in all-purpose yards per game (118.2), totaled six 100-yard rushing games on the season. His six 100-yard rushing games was the third-most in the Sun Belt, while his career-high game of 172 rushing yards at ULM on Nov. 23 was the seventh-most rushing yards in a game by a player in the Sun Belt in 2019. He also scored a touchdown either on the ground or through the air in 11 of CCU's 12 games on the season and has caught at least one pass in 20-straight games dating back to last season. In just two years at CCU, he has climbed to seventh all-time in CCU history with 1,804 career rushing yards (this doesn't include his 1,038 rushing yards on the ground at Presbyterian College as a freshman in 2017).