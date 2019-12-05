City Council approves plan to revamp Citadel Mall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston has given the go ahead for plans to revitalize the Citadel Mall in West Ashley.
Charleston City Council passed the final reading for the “Epic Center” project during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The proposal includes building apartments, office space, an assisted living facility, a hotel, a sports arena, shopping and more. There are also plans to improve the parking area and traffic patterns surrounding this Epic Center.
City spokesman Jack O’Toole said the project was approved given the terms the developer would lower proposed building heights on Orleans Road and extend affordable housing terms in the area.
The changes are expected to occur gradually over the 20 years or more.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.