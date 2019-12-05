Clemson’s Etienne Repeats as ACC Player of the Year

Etienne has now won consecutive ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year honors, the first player to do so since Lamar Jackson in 2016-17. He is the first running back to repeat as ACC Player of the Year since North Carolina’s Mike Voight in 1975-76. He is the first Clemson player at any position to repeat since Steve Fuller in 1977-78 and the first Clemson running back to accomplish the feat since the award’s inception.