Deadly crash shuts down I-26 WB in Dorchester County

Fatal crash shuts down I-26 WB. (Source: SCDOT)
By Abbey O'Brien | December 5, 2019 at 2:03 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 2:12 PM

DORCHESTER COUNTY , S.C. (WCSC) - Highway patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on I-26 WB near MM 172 in Dorchester County on Thursday afternoon.

All lanes were blocked but one lane reopened around 2 p.m. Traffic heading out of the Lowcountry was being detoured off the interstate onto Highway 15 and drivers should still expect delays.

The Dorchester County Sheriffs Office said a landing zone was being established near the weigh stations around 1 p.m.

Cars could be seen on traffic cameras turning around. The sheriff’s office tweeted that units on scene confirmed “two injuries” around 1:15 p.m. The sheriff’s office also said drivers should expect extended delays in the area of the accident because only one lane each way will be open.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

