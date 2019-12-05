Deadly crash shuts down I-26 WB in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY , S.C. (WCSC) - Highway patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on I-26 WB near MM 172 in Dorchester County on Thursday afternoon.
All lanes were blocked but one lane reopened around 2 p.m. Traffic heading out of the Lowcountry was being detoured off the interstate onto Highway 15 and drivers should still expect delays.
The Dorchester County Sheriffs Office said a landing zone was being established near the weigh stations around 1 p.m.
Cars could be seen on traffic cameras turning around. The sheriff’s office tweeted that units on scene confirmed “two injuries” around 1:15 p.m. The sheriff’s office also said drivers should expect extended delays in the area of the accident because only one lane each way will be open.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
