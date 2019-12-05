Deputies: new 3-D scanner will help solve crimes, protect schools

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is using a new device that deputies say will help them solve crimes and even better protect our schools.
It’s a laser scanner that makes a three-dimensional map of a crime scene.
Investigators say the scanner is a game changer at crime scenes. With one touch of a button it scans 360 degrees, recording all of the evidence at the scene.
That includes shell casings, blood or anything else significant.
The scanner makes a 3-D scan and also takes high definition photos.
The sheriff's office says the scanner reduces the time it would take the crime scene unit to do the job and only takes minutes.
Investigators say they also plan to do 3-D scans of all schools in the county in the event they have to respond to a school shooting.
"If we had any idea of where the shooter was at, if we were going to send in the SET team, they would know the layout of the school," Sgt. Brandon Berg said. "We could look at another section where we have that 3-D model and work more to get people to safety, children and teachers."
Six deputies have been trained to use the scanner. It costs just under $58,000.
The sheriff’s office says the scanner was paid for through seized drug assets and not tax dollars.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.