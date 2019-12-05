Family still searching for answers almost one year after loved one is shot and killed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost a year after a man was gunned down outside his home, his family is still hoping his killers will be brought to justice.
Charleston County deputies say 39-year-old Aubrey Zanders was shot and killed in the front yard of his West Ashley home last December.
According to the initial report, Zanders was taking out the trash when two men shot him several times. Investigators believe the men were trying to break into a storage area outside of his home.
Deputies found shell cases on the back porch area and front yard, an incident report states. A witness told deputies she heard approximately four shots. EMS took Zanders to an area hospital where he died a short time later.
Mary Zanders is Zanders’ mother. She says she wants someone to come forward and confess to her son’s murder.
“I just wish someone would admit that they did it because right now I don’t have closure,” she said. " I’m constantly asking what happened to my child and it could’ve happened to somebody else’s child."
She says her this first year since his passing has been hard on her and her family and that Thanksgiving especially was tough.
Since his murder his family has received an outpouring of love and support from his friends. Mary also says that the sheriff’s office has been working diligently to try and gather information.
On Dec. 28, the one-year anniversary of Zanders’ death, the family will hold a candlelight vigil for him.
Anyone who knows anything about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. You can remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward. You can also submit information by contacting CCSO Detection Barry Goldstein at 843-670-1183 or bgoldstein@charlestoncounty.org.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.