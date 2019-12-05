Grandparents of S.C. child killed in hunting accident to donate money to SCDNR youth program

WILLISTON, SC (WRDW/WCSC) - The grandparents of the nine-year-old South Carolina boy shot and killed in a Thanksgiving hunting accident say they do not blame the child’s father for the accident.
Colton Williams died last week. His grandparents say their only grandson was the “brightest light in their lives.”
When they got the call, they rushed to the hospital with the Thanksgiving turkey still in the oven.
They say Colton’s dad accidentally shot him while they were rabbit hunting in Orangeburg County.
“That was what rocked our world to the very core,” grandfather Vince Furtick said. “We don’t blame him and never have blamed him for one moment because we know how much he loved his son.”
The 9-year-old still held their hands everywhere they went and never left them without a hug. Furtick says his favorite memory is pretty recent.
“He said, ‘What do you think heaven is like?’” Furtick said.
It’s this simple question that’s giving the grandparents peace.
"I said, ‘Well, first of all, you’re never going to have to go to bed because there’s no darkness there,’” Furtick said. “And I said, ‘If you get an idea you want to go fishing, all you have to do is just go fishing.”
Williams’ family donated his organs which saved the lives of three others.
"We’re crying tears because we miss our grandson, and those families are crying tears because their child is saved. And that’s an amazing thing,” Furtick said.
A GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses raised more than they ever could have imagined. They plan to donate that money and any more raised for South Carolina’s Take One, Make One Foundation. It gives underprivileged kids the opportunity to hunt and fish.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources scheduled four TOMO deer hunts for Jan. 4 in Williams’ memory, the agency said in a tweet.
