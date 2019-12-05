Live 5 Scambusters: Dominion Energy alerts customers about scams during the holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you're planning to host a party or dinner this holiday season, a sudden call from the power company could cost you big bucks.
Dominion Energy is warning customers about a scam that pops up this time of year. It starts with a phone call, threatening to shut off power because of overdue bills.
“They’re preying on that fear to try to get you at your most vulnerable,” Dominion Energy spokesperson Paul Fischer said.
The phone call is not from Dominion Energy, despite what the caller ID says.
“Your caller ID may read that you’re getting a call from Dominion Energy but it’s really when you get into that conversation with the person on the other end that you need to keep your guard up,” Fischer said.
Fischer says no matter how real the call may seem, it is still a scam. Demand for immediate payment should be a big red flag.
“We never call to demand payment and we certainly never do it with a request for a prepaid Visa card or some type of prepaid gift card,” Fischer said. “That’s simply not how we conduct business.”
Fischer says it’s a good idea to know when your bills are due and how much you owe so you don’t get caught off guard by calls like this. Dominion Energy South Carolina also has an app you can download for free.
“You can now go on to the app, check your balances, see when your payments are due, know that exact amount that’s due,” Fischer said.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
