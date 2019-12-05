$87 million set aside to improve water mains throughout the greater Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In November, the Charleston area saw three water main breaks impacting hundreds of customers. Two were in downtown Charleston and one was on James Island.
According to Charleston Water System officials, that number of breaks is normal. CWS officials say they have more than 1,800 miles of water mains providing about 450,000 customers with water.
“When you think about that, it’s like running a straw from here to Salt Lake City, Utah under very high pressure,” Mike Saia, Charleston Water System’s Communications Manager, said. “We do a very good job of maintaining that.”
Saia says the company experiences about three water main breaks, on average, per week. But, he says, that's pretty good for a utility of that size.
"On a national average, a utility of our size should have about 450 water main breaks a year. So we are very proud that we only have about 140."
Saia says the utility spends about $2.5 million, every year, to maintain the water distribution system. About 40% of that, roughly $1 million, is on corrective maintenance to fix water main breaks.
"All of that is built into our rates," Saia says. "When you see a main break on your street, it will not correlate with a rise in your bill because we have planned for that and we know how often our mains break."
Between November 30, 2009 and November 30, 2019, CWS spent more than $137 million on major capital water main expenses. The major capital water main expenses anticipated between December 5, 2019 and 2022 is $87 million.
"When you look at our capital improvement budget over the next three years it might seem very large," Saia says. "But when you look at the growth in Charleston, and consider the age of the pipes that are underground, there is a lot of money that needs to be spent."
The good news, Saia explains, is that growth pays for growth.
"Developers pay for 'tap and impact fees' which directly goes to the funding of these capital improvement projects," Saia says.
One capital improvement project happening right now, that a developer helped pay for, is on Cooper Street in downtown Charleston. New mains were installed to supply the large, new structures in the area.
Saia adds all of Cooper Street will be repaved when the project is finished. He anticipates that will happen in the spring of 2020. Also, many of the sidewalks will be replaced at that time.
The replacements on Cooper Street also improved fire protection services for the neighborhood.
"Every home or business is within a very short distance of a hydrant capable of protecting it," Saia explains. "Some upcoming projects will improve mains that supply any weaker hydrants between their stronger brothers."
Charleston Water System's next water main project will rehabilitate about 16,000 feet of water mains on a dozen streets in downtown Charleston and on East Montague Avenue in North Charleston. That project is expected to cost about $4 million.
"We rehabilitate pipes that are in good condition on the outside by scraping any mineral deposits off the inside and then line them with a cementitious lining," Saia said. "That basically gives those mains another 50 years of life and prevents future mineral deposits and buildup on the inside of those mains.
Here is a list of projects through 2020 that are a part of the Capital Improvements Program slated for new water mains or water main rehabilitation and replacement.
New Mains:
-Peninsula Transmission Main: $35 million
-West Ashley Transmission Main: $23 million
-Ben Sawyer Intracoastal Water Main Crossing: $5 million
Water Main Replacement:
-F, H, I Streets and King Street (Carolina to Huger): $4 million
-Market Street: $3.2 million
-Grove Street and Wagener Terrace: $3 million
-Murray Boulevard: $500,000
Water Main Rehabilitation: $4 million
-Warren Street
-Huger Street
-President Street
-Sumter Street
-Rutledge Avenue
-John Street
-Chapel Street
-Charlotte Street
-Henrietta Street
-East Montague Avenue
Water Main Contingency: $10 million
