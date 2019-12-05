Police searching for man accused of exposing himself to woman, child at store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police released surveillance images of a man who they say exposed and fondled himself at a Dorchester Road store.
Police say it happened on Nov. 26 at the Tienda La Guadalupana store in the 5100 block of Dorchester Road.
The man allegedly exposed and fondled himself in front of the clerk and a small child.
Police say once he realized that the clerk was calling police and recording him, he assaulted her and took her cell phone, and then ran out of the store toward West Montague Avenue.
Anyone who recognizes him or knows where he may be is asked to call Detective Crider at 843-740-2526 or email her at tcrider@northcharleston.org.
