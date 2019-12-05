Police trying to identify men who shoplifted, then threatened store employees

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro Police released surveillance images showing three men they’re trying to identify in a shoplifting incident.
The shoplifting happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 29 at a Walgreens where police say the trio were seen taking more than $1,700 in merchandise and leaving in a white van.
Police say the store received a phone call later that evening that threatened the clerks if they contacted law enforcement.
Anyone who has information or can identify any of the men is asked to call Sgt. Johnson at 843-782-1047.
