Rice Scores 30 in Bulldogs’ SoCon Opening loss to ETSU

QUOTABLES FROM COACH BAUCOM “I thought we did a great job against Tray Boyd in the second half, but you can’t let a guy like that get 23 points in the first half. I thought we played well considering we got down. We were up four, then after the injury to Hayden, they went on a 14-2 run and even a timeout couldn’t cure that. I think that was the difference in the game because it was 10 points at halftime. We had just six turnovers in the first half, but they had 14 points off those six turnovers. That was impressive and they couldn’t miss in that stretch. I was really happy with our pressure late, and we had three freshmen on the floor at one point.” COMING UP The Citadel will continue the current four-game homestand this Saturday, Dec. 7 with a 1 p.m. game against NCCAA opponent Carver College. The Citadel Department of Athletics will continue to collect toys for the Marines Toys for Tots Toy Drive. Any fan who brings a new, unwrapped toy to either of the two home games remaining before the Christmas break will receive a $5 ticket to that game.