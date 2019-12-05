‘Star Trek’ writer, story editor DC Fontana dead at age 80

Dorothy Catherine Fontana, who used the initials D.C. after struggling to find work in a male-dominated industry, had befriended “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry and rose from secretary to story editor for the 1960s show. Her credits included such episodes as “Journey to Babel” and “Friday’s Child” and Leonard Nimoy would praise her for broadening the back story of Mr. Spock’s Vulcan culture. William Shatner, who starred as Capt. James T. Kirk, tweeted that Fontana was a “pioneer” and added that “her work will continue to influence for generations to come.”