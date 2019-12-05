Temps up today, showers possible on Friday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Changes are on the way over the next 24 hours with temperatures warming up and the chance of rain coming down! Today will be another in a string of sunny days across the Lowcountry. Highs this afternoon will be warmer than yesterday in the mid 60s. Expect a chilly night tonight with inland temperatures in the 30s Friday morning. We’ll warm up close to 70 degrees by Friday afternoon before clouds move in and the chance of showers increases. A few showers are possible late in the afternoon and in the evening. The rain chance will diminish quickly overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler on Saturday but it should be a dry and partly cloudy day. Highs will be around 60 degrees. Clouds increase again on Sunday with a slight chance of rain late in the day. Temperatures will climb into the 70s early next week ahead of our next cold front that will move through Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.