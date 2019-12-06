Berkeley County deputies looking for man accused of sexually assaulting minor

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that authorities believe sexually assaulted a minor.
He is described as being a homeless man between 30 and 40 years old with long, dirty blond hair just past his shoulders. The victim says the suspect had a gold tooth that appeared to be dirty and was wearing a white t-shirt with red stains on it, pants that appeared to be high waters and pecan-colored sandals.
Deputies say the suspect is missing a toe on his right foot next to his pinky toe and his foot was partially bandaged with what appeared to be blood on it.
The man has reportedly been seen in the Goose Creek area.
Anyone with information regarding this man’s identity or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sherriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.