CCSD looking at new location for school in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking to build a brand new school in Awendaw that would have 1,000 seats.
The district has been looking for a potential piece of property since school board officials voted to close Lincoln Middle/High School in 2016.
Originally the district proposed building the school in an area in Awendaw that had a lot of wetlands. The proposal fell through after groups raised concerns over the environmental impact of the site.
“We looked at many sites in the area and mainly we’re looking for a site we could potentially build a school at a very effective cost to our tax base,” CCSD Director of Planning and Real Estate Angela Barnette said.
This new location for the school would be on Highway 17, between Jenksins Hill Road and Duffield Road in Awendaw. District officials say they are in the process of creating a planned development proposal for that parcel of property.
District officials held a community engagement session Thursday to get input from the public about what they would like to see on the site.
Samuel Campbell attended the meeting and he said he felt like it was about time for a new school.
"They closed Lincoln down and everybody has to go to Wando and that's kind of hard," Campbell said. "We're just trying to make sure that we get another school that's centrally located to McClellanville and Awendaw."
Other people are concerned about what this new school could mean for areas that have been zoned for Wando High School.
"We have four daughters that currently attend Charleston County schools and we're very concerned," Amanda Byrd said. " We want to ensure that they're going to be able to continue going to the high quality schools in Mount Pleasant that they currently go to."
School district officials say they will be meeting with Charleston county’s planning commission on Monday to go over the conceptual plans for the site.
