The Citadel announces 2020 baseball schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A schedule that features 34 home games, including the likes of Clemson, South Carolina and the College of Charleston highlight The Citadel’s 2020 baseball schedule that was released Thursday.
Fans will have plenty of opportunities to see the Bulldogs early in the season as The Citadel will play 21 of its first 25 games inside Joseph P. Riley Park.
The Bulldogs will spend the first six weekends at home, beginning with the season-opening series against Coppin State (Feb. 14-16). The Citadel will also play three-game weekend series against Yale (Feb. 21-23), Saint Peter’s (Feb. 28-March 1), Hartford (March 6-8), Rider (March 13-15) and Western Carolina (March 20-22).
The Citadel will play its first four midweek games on the road as they travel to Clemson on Feb. 18, before taking trips to Charleston Southern (Feb. 25), USC Upstate (March 3) and South Carolina (March 10). The Bulldogs follow it up with three midweek games at home, hosting VCU (March 11), Winthrop (March 18) and College of Charleston (March 24).
The Bulldogs open the month of April with a home series against Samford (April 3-4) and midweek game against USC Upstate (April 7) before hitting the road for 10 of the next 12 contests.
The Citadel hits the road for conference series against VMI (April 9-11) and Wofford (April 17-19), sandwiched around a game at College of Charleston on April 14. The Bulldogs will play host to South Carolina on April 21 before stepping out of conference for a weekend series at Ohio State (April 24-26).
The month of May will feature seven home games as the Bulldogs host conference foes UNCG (May 1-3) and Furman (May 14-16). The month also includes a midweek home games against Clemson on May 12.
The SoCon Baseball Tournament will once again be held at Fluor Field on May 20-24.