The Citadel announces 2020 baseball schedule

The Citadel will play its first four midweek games on the road as they travel to Clemson on Feb. 18, before taking trips to Charleston Southern (Feb. 25), USC Upstate (March 3) and South Carolina (March 10). The Bulldogs follow it up with three midweek games at home, hosting VCU (March 11), Winthrop (March 18) and College of Charleston (March 24).