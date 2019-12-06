Crews plan weekend lane closures on Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Maintenance work on the Arthur Ravenel Bridge this weekend will require temporary closure of lanes in the northbound side of the bridge.
DBi Services will close up to two right lanes of traffic headed from Charleston to Mount Pleasant during portions of Saturday and Sunday:
- Two right lanes will be closed Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until noon.
- One right lane will be closed Saturday and Sunday from Noon until 5 p.m.
Crews will place barricades, cones, signs and flashing arrows to mark the work zone. Signs will identify the closure.
Drivers should exercise caution while driving through the area.
