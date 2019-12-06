Roads reopen after crews respond to fire at Wild Dunes water plant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at a water plant in Wild Dunes Thursday night.
Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said there were no threats to residents in the area.
Earlier in the evening, police said a portion of Palmetto Boulevard in Wild Dunes was blocked and Gate 1 was temporarily closed as fire personnel responded to a call on Morgan Place Drive.
At 9:45 p.m., police said the roadway had cleared and the gate had reopened.
The Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island and Mount Pleasant Fire Departments were on the scene.
Police closed off traffic and Charleston County EMS was standing by in case they were needed.
