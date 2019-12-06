Darlington County deputies uncover meth, guns while searching for burglary suspect

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A search for a burglary suspect also turned up drugs and guns inside a Darlington home, according to deputies.
Authorities were searching for 29-year-old Jeffery Scott Lloyd, who was wanted out of Chesterfield County for three counts of burglary and one count of grand larceny.
Investigators served a search warrant on Wednesday afternoon at a home on Candleberry Drive where they uncovered a large amount of drugs.
“Investigators located approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine, 76 grams of marijuana, several firearms, weight scales and counterfeit money,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Investigators arrested and charged Jeffery Scott Lloyd, 29, of Darlington for three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, one count of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.”
This is Lloyd’s second arrest in three months.
Deputies arrested him in August after they pulled him over for a traffic violation and found meth and a loaded sawed-off shotgun.
