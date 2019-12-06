Deputies: Body found in Orangeburg County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says that a body has been found near Santee Friday morning.
Ravenell said Orangeburg County investigators were sent to a location about a mile west of the intersection of Five Chop Road and Highway 176.
Bridge maintenance workers called 911 after making the discovery just after 10.
“An identification has not been made yet but this is still someone’s loved one, a family member,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This investigation is just beginning, but we will provide answers as soon as we determine how this person passed.”
The identity and cause of death of the individual have not yet been released.
