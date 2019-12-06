Deputies looking for missing 65-year-old Charleston Co. man

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston county deputies are looking for a 65-year-old man missing since Dec. 1.
Philip H. Murray Jr. was last seen around 8 p.m. that day, but has not been seen since.
According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Roger Antonio, it is believed he left in his maroon 2003 Mercedes with South Carolina tag IVJ979.
There is no foul play suspected, Antonio said. Murray weighs 215 pounds and stands 5-foot-10.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700. If contact is made after-hours, the public is asked to call dispatch at 843-743-7200.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.