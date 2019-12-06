DHEC confirms first SC death from Vaping-Associated Respirator Disease

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported South Carolina’s first death associated with an individual recently diagnosed with e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury, otherwise known as EVALI.
“We regret to report that South Carolina has suffered its first death in a person recently diagnosed with a vaping-related injury,” DHEC Bureau of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention Director Virginie Daguise, Ph.D said. “Our state health officials continue to work with national and local partners to further investigate this ongoing public health matter.”
The victim was 65 years old or older, according to DHEC and was reported to have underlying health conditions.
Patients associated with EVALI report symptoms such as:
- cough, shortness of breath or chest pain
- nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, or diarrhea
- fever, chills or weight loss
The identity of the person has not yet been released.
South Carolina currently has 35 confirmed cases of EVALI.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.