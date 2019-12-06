A few showers possible over the next couple days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds will be on the increase today and a few showers are possible before the end of the day. A quick moving cold front will approach bringing a window when we could see a shower between 3 PM and 10 PM. That front pushes offshore overnight and we’ll see sunshine return on Saturday. Clouds will increase again on Sunday with a slight chance of rain late in the day.
TODAY: Increasing Clouds. A Few Showers Late. High 69.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64.
SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of a PM Shower. High 61.
MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 72.
TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers. High 75.
