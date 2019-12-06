Georgetown Co. detention center inmate hospitalized, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say corrections officers at the Georgetown County Detention Center found an inmate unresponsive in his jail cell Friday morning.
The man received medical attention and was unresponsive but still alive when he was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Sheriff Carter Weaver has contacted the State Law Enforcement Division for the purpose of conducting an investigation as to any incidents that may have led up to the inmate’s found condition.
