Grimes, Houston visit S. Carolina

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Houston's Grimes, Nate Hinton and DeJon Jarreau have combined to account for 47 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.GIFTED GRIMES: Grimes has connected on 28.6 percent of the 28 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 24 over his last five games. He's also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.