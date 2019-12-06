Lowcountry military installations remain ready following Pearl Harbor, Pensacola shootings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials from two Lowcountry military installations released statements to Live 5 News Friday afternoon in wake of two shootings at facilities in Florida and Hawaii within the past week.
On Wednesday, a Navy sailor at Pearl Harbor killed two people and wounded a third. 22-year-old Gabriel Romero used his service weapons ― an M4 rifle and an M9 pistol ― in the shooting and had been assigned to stand watch at a submarine undergoing repairs.
Friday morning, a gunman opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola and killed at least three people and injured at least seven others.
Joint Base Charleston released the following statement when asked if security measures were being evaluated or if security was being added in wake of the two shootings.
“Joint Base Charleston takes the safety of our personnel very seriously," Air Force 2nd Lt. Samuel Swanson said. "However, in order to maintain operational security, we do not disclose installation security measures. Joint Base Charleston’s security forces squadron maintains their readiness to respond to any security concerns that may impact base operations or personnel.”
In April, a Marine was arrested and charged in the shooting death of another marine at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.
“Unfortunately, we cannot release any information regarding force protection measures,” Air Station Director of Communication of Strategy and Operations 1st Lt. Kevin Buss said.
