Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina towns have now canceled their Christmas parades over concerns about possible protests of floats celebrating the Confederacy. It would have been the 72nd year for the Wake Forest parade. City officials had said the parade would go on and include the Sons & Daughters of the Confederacy despite a planned demonstration, but that changed once they learned that hundreds of protesters might show up. The town of Garner also called off its annual parade rather than remove a float sponsored by the Sons of Confederate Veterans.