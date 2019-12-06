Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/5)

Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/5)
Generic Basketball Image (Source: WFIE)
December 5, 2019 at 10:55 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 10:55 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop England 77, Phillip Simmons 46 - Aidan McCool had 26 points and Patrick Antonelli had 21 as the Bishops move to 4-0.

Charleston Math & Science 46, Wando 41 - Wendall Seabrook had 16 points for the Riptide as they improve to 4-0. The Warriors fall to 1-4.

West Ashley 43, Cane Bay 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop England 54, Philip Simmons 44

Palmetto Scholars Academy 62, St. John's Christian Academy 42

Wando 74, Charleston Charter 18

West Ashley 55, Cane Bay 53

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.