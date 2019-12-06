Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/5)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bishop England 77, Phillip Simmons 46 - Aidan McCool had 26 points and Patrick Antonelli had 21 as the Bishops move to 4-0.
Charleston Math & Science 46, Wando 41 - Wendall Seabrook had 16 points for the Riptide as they improve to 4-0. The Warriors fall to 1-4.
West Ashley 43, Cane Bay 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bishop England 54, Philip Simmons 44
Palmetto Scholars Academy 62, St. John's Christian Academy 42
Wando 74, Charleston Charter 18
West Ashley 55, Cane Bay 53
